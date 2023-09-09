PDP Collected First Copy Of PEPC Judgment, We ‘Watermarked’ Ours – Tinubu’s Counsel

President Bola Tinubu’s legal team at the Presidential Election Petitions Court (PEPC) has refuted what it describes as “mischievous” claims over a copy of Wednesday’s tribunal’s judgment circulating online with “Tinubu’s Presidential Legal Team” (TPLT) in the header.

The Coordinator, TPLT, Babatunde OGALA (SAN), in a statement on Saturday, expressed the need to offer clarification, “following some mischievous insinuations being made in certain quarters regarding the innocuous water-mark of copies of the consolidated judgment of the Court of Appeal”.

Ogala noted that after the delivery of judgment in the three election petitions by the Court of Appeal last Wednesday, the Court directed its registry to make physical copies of the document available the following day.

“Accordingly, the Tinubu Presidential Legal Team applied for a certified true copy of the said judgment and paid the prescribed fee. Lawyers for PDP were present at the registry at the same time to collect the same judgment,” the statement read.

“In fact, the representative of the PDP collected the first copy that was made available by the registry.

“On collecting our own copy, we immediately scanned and water-marked with the inscription – “Tinubu Presidential Legal Team ‘TPLT’” before circulating the scanned soft copies to the lawyers in our team.”

See the full statement below: