Shettima Flags Off Maiduguri Road Project, Distribution Of Food Items In North-East

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has called on the North-East Development Commission (NEDC) to expand the scope of its interventions in the North-East region to cover more road projects regardless of their status.

Senator Shettima made the call on Saturday, while flagging off the distribution of N15 billion worth of food items to governors of the region and the construction of a 22 km road along Mafa Road in Maiduguri, Borno State.

The groundbreaking event by the NEDC coincided with the meeting of the Governors Forum of the North-East, which was held for the first time in 2023 at the Government House, Maiduguri.

In company with the host governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, and all governors of the region, the Vice President performed the groundbreaking of a 22.5 km road construction which will link several communities within Jere Local Government Area (LGA) and some parts of Mafa LGA.

VP Shettima led other dignitaries to the multipurpose hall of the Government House where the North-East governors held their quarterly meeting.

The Managing Director of NEDC, Mr Mohammed Goni Alkali, delivered the welcome address, which was followed up by VP Shettima’s remarks.

Afterwards, the Vice President left Maiduguri for Abuja from where he was scheduled to visit Kebbi State to flag off the construction of 1,000 houses across the North-West and North Central states.

See the full statement below: