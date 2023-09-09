Tinubu Sends Condolences To King Of Morocco Over Earthquake

President Bola Tinubu has extended his heartfelt condolences to King Mohammed VI of Morocco following Saturday’s devastating earthquake in his homeland, which claimed many lives.

Disclosing this in a statement, the President’s Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale said he commiserates with all families who lost loved ones and all those otherwise affected by this tragedy, while wishing a full and swift recovery to those who were injured.

President Tinubu assured the government and people of Morocco that the heartfelt prayers and thoughts of Nigerians are with them during this difficult moment of tragedy.

“In the face of this adversity, Nigeria will continue to stand in solidarity with Morocco as they recover, rebuild and come out stronger than ever from this unfortunate event,” the President assured.

Channels Television reported that Morocco’s deadliest earthquake in decades killed at least 820 people on Saturday, causing widespread damage and sending terrified residents and tourists scrambling to safety in the middle of the night, officials said.

The 6.8-magnitude quake struck a mountainous area 72 kilometres (45 miles) southwest of tourist hotspot Marrakesh at 11:11 pm (2211 GMT) Friday, the US Geological Survey reported.

Strong tremors were also felt in the coastal cities of Rabat, Casablanca and Essaouira.