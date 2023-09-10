NASS Poll: Tribunal Nullifies NNPP Candidate’s Victory In Kano

The National and State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal in Kano State has nullified the electoral victory of Yusuf Umar Datti, the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) candidate for the Kura/Madobi/Garun Malam Federal House of Representatives.

Justice Ngozi Azinge, who presided over the case and delivered the verdict, cited Datti’s failure to resign from Bayero University, Kano, within 30 days before the election as the grounds for the decision.

Justice Azinge emphasised the importance of electoral guidelines, stating, “electoral rules and regulations are crucial in maintaining the integrity of our democratic process. Failure to adhere to these rules can have serious consequences”.

Following the ruling, Justice Azinge ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to set aside the certificate of return that had previously been issued to Datti and declared Musa Ilyasu Kwankwaso of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the rightful winner of the election. Kwankwaso secured the second-highest number of votes during the election held on February 25, 2023.

In response to the tribunal’s decision, Kwankwaso expressed gratitude and commitment to serving the people, saying, “I appreciate the judiciary for upholding the rule of law and ensuring that the will of the people prevails. I am ready to fulfill my responsibilities as the elected representative for the Kura/Madobi/Garun Malam constituency.”