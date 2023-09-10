Nigeria Gets $163m AfDB Loan To Support Wheat Production – Shettima

The Federal Government has obtained a loan worth one hundred and sixty-three million dollars from the African Development Bank (AfDB) to scale up wheat production in the country.

The vice president, Kashim Shettima, disclosed this in Argungu, Kebbi State where he paid a condolence visit to the Argungu Emirate, state government, and the family of a renowned Islamic cleric, Sheikh Abubakar Giro, who passed on recently.

In a Sunday statement by, Olusola Abiola, the Director of Information in the Office of the Vice President, Shettima says the scheme which is to be launched soon will be well executed in Jigawa State with a cultivation of fifty thousand hectares of land.

He noted the Federal Government also needs ten thousand hectares of land in Kebbi State for the production of wheat.

Shettima assured that President Bola Tinubu’s government will fulfill all promises made to Nigerians particularly in the area of agriculture to ensure food security in the country.