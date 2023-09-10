Nigeria Needs N21 Trillion To Address Housing Deficit, Says Shettima

Nigeria requires N21 trillion to address the country’s housing deficit, according to Vice President Kashim Shettima.

He was speaking during the ground-breaking of a five-hundred-unit housing estate to be constructed by the Sokoto State government.

In a statement by Olusola Abiola, the Director in the Office of the Vice President, Senator Shettima notes that Nigeria has a housing deficit of twenty-eight million houses.

He, however, commended Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State for his efforts at tackling the housing needs of his people.

The project located in the Wamakko Local Government Area of the state will cost the state government the sum of N7.3 billion.

Governor Aliyu says the housing estate will be for civil servants and will be sold to them when completed on an owner-occupier basis.