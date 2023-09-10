One Killed, Six Kidnapped As Gunmen Attack Houses In Taraba

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have killed one person and abducted six others in the Mile Six Area of Jalingo, the Taraba State capital.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday.

One person was said to be shot and receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

A source in the area said the assailants operated for hours from one house to the other without interference by security operatives.

He identified one of the injured persons as a serving police officer who took a leave off his duty post to attend to his health.

The source also disclosed that the deceased was the police officer’s daughter.

According to him, the wife and two other children were kidnapped from the house while three other persons were kidnapped from separate houses in the area.

The kidnappers have reportedly contacted the families asking for N50 million ransom.

Meanwhile, the police spokesperson in the state, Abdullahi Usman, confirmed the incident.

He said the police have launched an investigation into the incident and commenced combing of the forests and nearby mountains to rescue the victims.