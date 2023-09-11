Isiala Ngwa South/North: Court Dismisses APC’s Petition, Upholds LP’s Victory 

The National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Umuahia, Abia State, on Monday dismissed the petition filed by Chijioke Ikpo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and upheld the victory of Ginger Onwusoibe of the Labour Party (LP).

In the petition, Ikpo challenged Onwusoibe’s victory in the election held on the 25th of February 2023 for the Isialangwa North and South Federal Constituency.

But the chairman of the panel Justice Hajo Hajaratu Lawal held that Ikpo had failed to substantiate his claims of corrupt practices and election irregularities against the respondent, and could not prove his case beyond reasonable doubt.

She therefore dismissed the petition.