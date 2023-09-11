Nobody Is Above The Law, Dapo Abiodun Backs DATKEM Demolition

The Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun says the partial demolition of a five-storey building is not politically motivated as insinuated in many quarters.

The property is believed to be that of Olufunke Daniel, the wife of a former governor of the state, Otunba Gbenga Daniel.

While she had traded words with Abiodun, the governor during an inspection of the reconstruction of the 8km Mowe/Ofada Road in the Obafemi/Owode Local Government Area of the state on Monday said the demolition became imperative as it contravened the laws.

‘It Smirks of Impunity’

“The owners of DATKEM in their minds must have felt they were above the law because they were actually recalcitrant. It smirks of impunity if the Ministry of Physical Planning sends you a contravention order, sends you a seal order and you continue with the construction in violation of the safety of all of us in Ogun State,” he said.

“They sent you a demolition order, but you still did not respond. You begin to sneak into the building at night. You begin to work there. You begin to attempt to grease palms so that they can overlook your contraventions. But, of course, the day of reckoning would always come.”

Governor Abiodun commended officials of the Ministry of Physical Planning for standing their ground despite immense pressure.

According to him, the state government has been demolishing illegal properties with no noise about it. Governor Abiodun wondered why issues have arisen over the recent demolition, saying the state laws must be followed to the latter irrespective of social status.

He warned owners of structures without authorised documents from the state government agencies that his government won’t tolerate illegality.