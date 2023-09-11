South-West Speakers Meet In Lagos To Discuss Zone’s Progress

Speakers of state Houses of Assembly in the South-West geopolitical zone on Monday gathered at the Lagos State House of Assembly for discussions aimed at the progress of the zone.

This was made known by the Media Assistant to the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Eromosele Ebhomele, on Monday.

The gathering comes a few days before the Abuja meeting of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures in Nigeria where a national chairman is billed to emerge.

State Speakers at the meeting hosted by Lagos Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, include Rt. Hon. Taiwo Oluomo of Ogun, Adebo Ogundoyin of Oyo, Adeoye Aribasoye of Ekiti, Adewale Egbedun of Osun, and Olamide Oladiji of Ondo.

The Speakers held a closed-door session after which Obasa told journalists that different issues relating to the growth and progress of Southwest were discussed.

READ ALSO: Gbenga Daniel’s Wife, Ogun Govt Trade Words Over Building Demolition

“We looked at the progress of the legislature in the South-West. Let me remind you that during the last Assembly, we all adopted a single Business Rules and Standing Order, which we have reviewed at this meeting.

“We also discussed the coming election of the Conference of Speakers. We deliberated on that because we have to be there with one voice. We have two Speakers, Ogun and Oyo, running for the position. So we have to harmonise our position before we go for the election.

“We also discussed the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) as it relates to the economic progress and development of the South-West. I am happy to tell you we made tremendous progress in our discussion and we have concluded that we will meet again to continue our deliberation. But in all, we have discussed in the interest of the Southwest,” Dr. Obasa said.

Confirming discussions at the meeting, Rt. Hon. Aribasoye said: “We met to discuss the South-West, the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria, the coming election, the security of our zone, and the need for cross-fertilisation of ideas among the legislatures in the South-West.”

Earlier, while being received at the legislative chamber of the Lagos Assembly, the Speakers told the State lawmakers that their visit had opened their eyes to further directions they needed to take for the progress of their individual states.