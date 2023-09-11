Tribunal Sacks Two LP Reps In Abia, Declares APC, APGA As Winners

The National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Umuahia, Abia, has on Monday sacked the member representing Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency, Ibe Okwara, of the Labour Party (LP).

It declared the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s Dan Okeke as the winner of the February 25, 2023 National Assembly election in the constituency.

While the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared the LP candidate as the winner of the exercise, an unsatisfied Okeke approached the court to seek the nullification of Ibe’s election.

He alleged that the LP candidate’s win did not comply with the provisions of the law.

Months after his petition, a three-member panel led by its Chairman Justice Adeyinka Aderegbegbe granted his relief and ruled that Ibe’s election did not comply with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

It subsequently declared the APC candidate as the winner of the poll and ordered INEC to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Ibe and give a fresh one to Okeke.

APGA Declared Winner

Similarly, another National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Umuahia sacked the lawmaker representing Abia North/South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives Emeka Nnamani of the Labour Party (LP).

The three-man tribunal declared Alex Ikwechegh of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) as the winner of the election.