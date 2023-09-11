Ukwa Fed. Constituency: Court Upholds PDP’s Win, Dismisses APC’s Petition

The National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal, sitting in Umuahia, Abia State, has dismissed the petition brought before it by the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s Nnadozie Okpokiri against the member representing Ukwa-East/Ukwa-West Federal Constituency Chris Nkwonta.

It noted that the petition lacks merit.

In a unanimous judgment delivered by the Justice Solomon Gang-led three-man panel, the tribunal held that Okpokiri failed to prove that the election, as he alleged, was marred with substantial ‘non-compliance’ in one hundred and ninety-nine polling units.

The tribunal further noted that the petitioner failed to establish the burden of proof of ‘non-compliance’ and therefore, dismissed the petition for ‘lacking in merit’.

Nkwonta’s Camp Rejoices

In his reaction, Orji Orji one of the counsels to Nkwonta hailed the tribunal for upholding the mandate of the people.

He said the petitioner brought only 15 witnesses from 15 polling units out of the 214 polling units he alleged non-compliance with the electoral laws and failed to prove his case in the court.

On his part, the media aide to the lawmaker Chidi Nwankpa described the judgement as perfect for the Ukwa people. He said it marked the beginning of the consolidation of democratic dividends to the constituents.

Chidi expressed joy that the mandate, massively given to his principal, has been preserved, restating that the judiciary is indeed the last hope of the common man.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Nkwonta as the winner of the election with APC’s Okpokiri coming a distant fourth.