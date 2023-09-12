Aiyedatiwa Pledges Loyalty To Akeredolu As Gov. Sacks Deputy’s Media Aides

Ondo State Deputy Governor, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has reiterated his loyalty to his principal and state governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu.

Aiyedatiwa was in charge of the Sunshine State while Akeredolu received treatment in Germany for an undisclosed illness.

In a statement on Tuesday, Aiyedatiwa said some reports making the rounds in recent times about his purported disloyalty to Akeredolu were lies and aimed at causing disaffection between him and the governor.

According to the deputy governor, the reports were spread by some faceless groups and individuals in the state to soil his image for political reasons.

“The deputy governor remains loyal to his principal and no amount of fabricated lies will change that,” the statement signed by Aiyedatiwa’s spokesman, Kenneth Odusola-Stevenson, read.

“We need to remind the public that this is a continuation of the blackmail started by these same characters some months ago, with false stories planted in some media outlets against the deputy governor. However, since those lies did not yield the result they envisaged, the blackmailers have returned with fake stories about disloyalty, aimed at causing disaffection between him and the governor.

“These faceless individuals who have been hiding their identities because what they are putting out are pure fabrications, are being sponsored by those who are threatened by the profile of the deputy governor, his relationship with his boss, and the goodwill he enjoys with the people.”

The deputy governor also stated that he was in constant touch with his principal on official state matters and there was no gap between them.

Akeredolu Sacks Deputy’s Aides

Meanwhile, Akeredolu has disbanded the media team of his deputy, directing all members of the press crew to report to their various ministries and stations.

The governor in a statement by his spokesman, Richard Olatunde, said the sack is with immediate effect.

He directed the appointees to submit all government properties in their possession to the Acting Permanent Secretary, Office of the Deputy Governor.

The affected aides include Press Secretary to the Governor, Kenneth Odusola; Special Assistant to Governor (New Media) Okunniga Oladipupo; and Special Assistant to the Governor (Photography) Abayomi Samson Adefolalu.