Gridlock, Flood As Truck Plunges From Lagos Bridge In ‘Fatal’ Accident

Road users travelling along the 7Up-Berger axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway were caught in heavy traffic after a truck loaded with wheat fell on Tuesday morning.

The accident occurred on Otedole Bridge under a downpour.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASMTA), in a statement on X, formerly Twitter, described the incident as fatal.

A fatal accident involving an upturned loaded( wheat ) truck that has taken a lane on Otedola bridge inw Ojodu Berger.

Traffic is a bit slow coupled with the flooded portion on the bridge.

“A fatal accident involving an upturned loaded (wheat) truck that has taken a lane on Otedola bridge en route to Ojodu Berger,” LASTMA posted at 8:40 am.

“Traffic is a bit slow coupled with the flooded portion on the bridge.”

Later, the authority stated that as of 11 am, there was “good movement from Otedola to Berger Bus stop down to Kara-Opic & the return journey from Opic to Otedola is looking good”.

