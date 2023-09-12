Kano Assembly Suspends LG Boss Over Alleged Sale Of Land

The Kano State House of Assembly has suspended the Chairman of Gwale Local Government Council, Khalid Ishaq Diso, for three months following allegations of illegal land sales and unilateral decision-making.

The decision came after the House adopted the report of its Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs during a plenary session on Tuesday.

The allegations against him were brought forward by six members out of the council councilors who petitioned the House over his alleged misconduct.

State Assembly Speaker Jubril Ismail Falgore addressed the assembly, stating, “The council chairman was accused of making unilateral decisions without carrying the councillors along”.

These allegations prompted the Assembly to constitute an ad hoc committee to thoroughly investigate the claims and report back within two months.

Pending the completion of this investigation, the House directed the Vice-Chairman of Gwale Local Government Council to take over the helm of affairs for three months. This suspension serves as a measure to ensure a fair and unbiased inquiry into the allegations brought against Chairman Khalid Ishaq Diso.

Diso’s suspension has generated mixed reactions within the local community, with some supporting the move as a necessary step in addressing alleged misconduct, while others await the outcome of the investigation for a clearer perspective on the situation.