Niger Absent As Nigeria, Benin, Togo Flag Off Joint Regional Maritime Operation

The navies of, Benin Republic, Togo and Nigeria have flagged off Operation Safe Domain II, with the theme ‘Enhancing Maritime Security through Collaboration for Regional Prosperity’.

The event was held on Monday in Benin Republic.

However, the Niger Republic, one of the signatories to the MoU, was absent at the ceremony.

According to the Director of the Multinational Maritime Coordination Centre Zone E, Commodore Aniedi Ibok, the operation is an aspect of a memorandum of understanding signed in 2014.

Ibok noted that the agreement is to enable the navies of each country to fight criminal elements without any border restrictions.