Ogun Assembly Receives 10 More Commissioner-Nominees

The Ogun State House of Assembly on Tuesday received a list containing the names of 10 more commissioner nominees from the State Governor, Dapo Abiodun.

A release signed by the Clerk/ Head of Legislative Service, Mr. ‘Deji Adeyemo indicated that the new nominees would be screened by the lawmakers on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at 2.00 pm prompt.

The new nominees are Hon. Adeleye-Oladapo Adijat, Engr. Taiwo Oludotun, Mr. Sofela Adebola Emmanuel, Hon. Ilori-Oduntan Olufemi, Engr. Dairo Oluwagbenga, Hon. Owootomo Bolu, Mr. Oresanya Oladimeji, Hon. Balogun Ademola, Mr. Osunbiyi Tunde and Mr. Fagbayi Sesan.

They are to submit 30 copies of each of their profile and other credentials to the Office of the Clerk by 10:00 a.m.