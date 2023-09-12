Tinubu’s Wife Donates N500m To Displaced Persons In Plateau

Worried by the recent spate of violence in Plateau State, the wife of the President, Oluremi Tinubu, on Tuesday donated N500m to 500 families.

The beneficiaries were drawn from six local government areas of the North-Central state.

Senator Tinubu was in Jos, the state capital, to commiserate with the victims, encouraging them not to lose hope as her husband and other stakeholders work to ensure enduring peace in the troubled communities.

The First Lady expressed worry over the crisis that has bedevilled the State, particularly the Mangu people, explaining how concerned she is to learn about the destruction of lives and properties.

The President’s wife noted that the gesture is her way of supporting the affected families with their shelter and other essential needs.

In his remarks, the State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, commended the First Lady’s gesture.

While describing her as a compassionate leader who has a passion for humanity, Governor Mutfwang urged beneficiaries not to be selfish in the disbursement to members of their households.