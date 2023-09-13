Kogi Polls: Court Orders DSS, Police To Protect ADC’s Abejide From Arrest

Justice Ahmed Ramat Mohammed of the Federal High Court Abuja has ordered the Director General, Department of State Service, Yusuf Bichi, and the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun to protect the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) IN kOGI State, Leke Abejide from any arrest or detention by the state governor, Yahaya Bello.

The DSS, Police and Bello were in a separate order, barred from inviting, arresting, detaining, or threatening the life and properties of the governorship candidate pending the hearing and determination of a suit instituted against them by Abejide.

The restraining orders were issued by the Judge while ruling on an ex-parte application by the governorship candidate.

In the order signed by Justice Mohammed, the DSS, Police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps were ordered to protect the properties of the politician in Abuja, Kogi State and in any part of the country while the orders last.

In the ex-Parte motion, the governorship candidate had sought enforcement of his fundamental rights to life, dignity of person, personal liberty, fair hearing, peaceful assembly and association.

He also sought his rights to freedom of movement and freedom from discrimination as enshrined in Sections 33, 34,35,36,37, 38,40,41,42 and 43 of the 1999 Constitution and other relevant laws on human rights.

He alleged that since he emerged as governorship candidate, Governor Bello had allegedly threatened him, opted to get him arrested and caged, to keep him out of circulation.

Abejide who was recently in the House of Representatives from Kogi West side of the state alleged that the ultimate aim of the governor is to harass, intimidate, threaten and get him out of the November 11, 2023 governorship election at all costs to pave the way for his anointed candidate in the All Progressive Congress (APC).

After listening to the arguments of the senior lawyer along with tendered exhibits, Justice Mohammed issued the restraining orders against the respondents to the effect that the applicant must not be arrested, detained or harassed pending the resolution of his substantive suit.

“An Order is hereby made compelling the 2nd – 8th respondents to immediately provide maximum security to the applicant in Abuja FCT, Kogi State and elsewhere in Nigeria pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit,” the judge held.

The judge ordered the applicant to serve all processes in respect of the suit on the respondents.

Justice Mohammed subsequently fixed September 20 for a hearing of the substantive suit.