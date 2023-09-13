Man Utd Announce New Shirt Deal With US Firm Qualcomm

Manchester United have announced a bumper sponsorship deal with US-based Qualcomm Technologies, whose Snapdragon brand will replace the TeamViewer logo on their shirts from next season.

The Premier League club, who did not reveal the financial details of the deal, were reportedly targeting an agreement worth £60 million ($75 million) per year.

It is understood the figure equals or even surpasses the previous biggest shirt deal in football history.

Qualcomm has been one of United’s global partners since last year.

“Manchester United plc has agreed to an expanded strategic collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc, that will see the Snapdragon brand displayed on the front of the club’s famous shirt,” the club said in a statement confirming the agreement.

It added: “Under the expanded agreement, Snapdragon will become Manchester United’s front of shirt partner from the start of the 2024/25 season, featuring on the home, away and third kits of the men’s and women’s teams.”

United have not won the Premier League since former manager Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

Erik ten Hag’s team have won just two of their first four league matches this season, with fans voicing their frustration at unpopular owners the Glazers.

United’s share price tumbled last week after reports that the Glazers had halted plans to sell the club.

Snapdragon processors feature in smart-phones, PCs, virtual reality systems and gaming devices.