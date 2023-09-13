Nigerian Tonye Solomon Sets Record For Climbing Mast With Ball On Head

Nigerian Tonye Solomon has set a Guinness World Record by climbing 150 steps to the top of a radio mast measuring 250 feet (76 metres) in height while balancing a football on his head.

Disclosing this on its website on Wednesday, GWR said Solomon set the record in August in Bayelsa State.

READ ALSO: I’ve Acted And Presented But Cooking Is What God Wants Me To Do – Hilda Baci

“New record: Most steps climbed on a ladder while balancing a football on the head – 150 by Tonye Solomon (Nigeria),” GWR posted on X, formerly Twitter.

After Solomon completed a 60 km journey from Amassoma to Yenagoa with a football on his head, GWR said some people doubted his story.

Inspired, Tonye decided to prove them wrong by setting a Guinness World Records title by climbing 150 steps on a ladder with a football on his head.

New record: Most steps climbed on a ladder while balancing a football on the head – 150 by Tonye Solomon (Nigeria) ️⚽️ Don’t look down 👀 pic.twitter.com/yeZAXe1CxH — Guinness World Records (@GWR) September 13, 2023 Advertisement

Tonye reportedly appeared unaffected by the steep climb during the record attempt, finishing it in just 12.5 minutes. After conquering all 150 steps, he jubilantly threw the ball down and celebrated with a triumphant fist pump.

“After Tonye Solomon walked 60 km (37 mi) with a football on his head from Amassoma to Yenagoa in Bayelsa State, Nigeria, many of his compatriots doubted the authenticity of his story,” GWR said.

“So, to prove them wrong, Tonye decided to demonstrate his skills by setting a Guinness World Records title for the most steps climbed on a ladder while balancing a football on the head.

“He successfully achieved the dizzying feat last month by climbing 150 steps to the top of a 250-foot (76-metre) tall radio mast while expertly keeping control of the ball atop his head,” the Records stated.

Reacting, Solomon said he wanted to set this record to challenge himself and “inspire others to do great things.”

He was said to have spent two months training for it, using all his free time to practise until he was confident that he would not fail, and that during the record attempt, he was seemingly unfazed by the steep ascent, taking just 12 and a half minutes to complete the climb.

“It wasn’t easy,” he said. “I thank the Nigerian Civil Defense Bayelsa State Command for allowing me use their facility for this.”

Solomon is a member of the Chukwuebuka Freestyle Academy, led by Chukwuebuka Ezugha. This academy has nurtured many talents like Kid Eche, Vincent Okezie, Victor Richard Kipo, and Confidence Kipo, who have all achieved remarkable records.