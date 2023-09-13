Reps Reject Claim Lawmakers Got N100m Palliative Each, Say ‘NLC Lied’

The House of Representatives on Wednesday rejected the claim that lawmakers got N100 million each as palliatives from the Federal Government.

Reps spokesman Akin Rotimi, in a statement, described a claim by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Assistant General Secretary, Christopher Onyeka, as baseless.

Onyeka alleged that each lawmaker raked in the palliative sum from the government.

“The House of Representatives demands an immediate retraction of this lie and a public apology from the Nigeria Labour Congress. The NLC as a critical stakeholder in the development of Nigeria has a voice and it risks delegitimising that voice if it is found to include fables in its legitimate agitations,” the statement read.

“Transparency and truth in public discourse are necessary for a functioning democracy. While we doubt that Mr. Onyeka was actually conveying the official position of the NLC on this claim, it is nonetheless important to correct such misinformation.

“First, we state categorically that Mr. Onyeka lied in his claim that National Assembly members were given N100m as palliatives. For the avoidance of doubt, at no time did Members of the House of Representatives receive any money from the Executive arm as palliatives. We, therefore, consider this statement as malicious, irresponsible and in bad faith.

“We consider it irresponsible and most unfortunate that Mr. Onyeka would misrepresent facts in a bid to lend credence to otherwise valid demands of the NLC, while seeking to denigrate the National Assembly, and inciting the public against the institution.

“Second, we wish to remind the NLC and indeed all Nigerians that in less than 100 days in the tenure of the 10th Assembly, we have demonstrated our commitment to the welfare of Nigerian workers and all Nigerians.”