Sanwo-Olu Swears In 37 New Commissioners, Special Advisers

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has sworn in 37 new Commissioners and Special Advisers that will join him in running the affairs of the state for the next four years.

The Commissioners and Special Advisers, who took their oath of office at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa Ikeja, were asked by the governor to take their roles seriously and serve in the interest of the people.

Governor Sanwo-Olu commended the state of House Assembly for the job well done during the nominees screening exercise which lasted for about four weeks.

He also asked the new cabinet members to put in their best and ensure their work reflect excellence at all times by carrying the people along.

The Governor assured residents of the state that ongoing capital projects which include Agric-Isawo Road, Red Line project, Ojota-Opebi link bridge, second phase of the Blue Rail Line from mile2 to Okokomaiko will also be completed by his administration.

Some of the Commissioners with their portfolio are:

Lawal Pedro, Commissioner for Justice

Prof. Akin Abayomi, Commissioner for health

Tokunbo Wahab, Commissioner for Environment

Gbenga Omotoso, Commissioner for Information

Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, Commissioner for Housing

Cecilia bolaji-Dada Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation

Abayomi Oluyomi, Commissioner for finance,

Toke Benson-Awoyinka, commissioner for Tourism

Tubosun Alake, commissioner for science and technology

Abisola Olusanya, Commissioner for Agriculture

Tolani Sule Akibu, Commissioner for Tertiary Education

Alli-Balogun Jamiu Adedeji, Commissioner for Basic Education

Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih, Special Adviser on Health

*Full List of Commissioner and Special Advisers*

*Lawal Mohammed Pedro (SAN)

**Prof. Akin Abayomi*

**Wahab Adetokunbo*

**Moruf Akinderu-Fatai*

**Gbenga Omotoso*

*Layode Ibrahim

**Bolaji Cecilia Dada*

**Olusanya Abisola Ruth*

*Abayomi Oluyomi

*Ayantayo Afolabi Waheed

*Oyerinde Olugbenga

**Adetoke Benson-Awoyinka*

*Ogunlende Mobolaji Abubakar

*Yakub Ekundayo Alebiosu

*Mosopefoluwa George

*Olatunbosun Alake

*Dr. Fashola Rotimi

*Bolaji Kayode Roberts

*Engr. Adeyinka Lukmon

*Dr. Finnih Awokoya Oreoluwa

*Dr. Iyabo Ayoola Oyeyemi

*Olajide Abiodun Babatunde

*Alli-Balogun Jamiu Adedeji

*Rotimi Akodu Oladosu

*Ogungbo Abdul-Kadir Opeyemi

*Aregbe Olayiwola Idris

*Lawal Bola Olumegbon

*Barr. Barakat Olawunmi Bakare

*Osiyemi Oluwaseun

*Ambrose Folashade Kaosara-Bada

*Dr. Oluyinka Abiodun Olumide

*Dr. Afolabi Abiodun Tajudeen

*Akinyemi Bankole Ajigbotafe

*Dr. Nurudeen Yekini-Agbaje Lanre

*Tolani Sule Akibu

*Sola Giwa

*Engr. Moshood Olowu