Super Falcons’ Plumptre Leaves Leicester City For Saudi’s Al-Ittihad

Super Falcons of Nigeria defender, Ashleigh Plumptre, has moved to Al-Ittihad Ladies in Saudi Arabia on a free transfer from Leicester City Women.

The Falcons’ star made this known on Wednesday on her X’s handle, formerly known as Twitter.

The 25-year-old played every game for the Super Falcons as Nigeria reached the round of 16 at the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

She wrote, “Grateful to have signed for Al-Ittihad. Excited to start this journey alongside some incredible human beings. My journey of stepping into more of myself continues. It’s more than football.”

“Football for me is about connecting not only with myself but with people around me, whether my teammates or staff.

“Everything I have done in my career so far is about doing something bigger than myself. I joined Al Ittihad because of new opportunities on and off the pitch. I’m not here with any expectations; I’m here to be myself.

“I hope that I can learn and take so much from the environment as a football player and, more importantly, as a human being.”

Grateful to have signed for Al-Ittihad 🐅 Excited to start this journey alongside some incredible human beings. Advertisement My journey of stepping into more of myself continues…

It’s more than football 💛 https://t.co/vqB54NGVaC — Ashleigh Plumptre (@ashplumptre) September 12, 2023



READ ALSO: Former Super Falcons’ Captain Oparanozie Retires At 29

Plumptre had been strongly linked with a move to a number of elite English clubs, particularly Manchester United’s Ladies.

However, the announced move to Saudi Arabia has put to an end to all the speculations.

Prior to leaving Leicester Women at the end of the previous season, Plumptre made an appearance in 79 games for the team.