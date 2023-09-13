Tribunal Reserves Judgment On Petition Against Fubara’s Election In Rivers

The Rivers State Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja has reserved judgment on the petition filed by the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tonye Cole.

Cole is challenging the victory of Governor Siminalayi Fubara of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 18 governorship election.

The three-member tribunal, led by Justice Cletus Emifonye, adjourned the matter for judgment after the parties adopted their final written addresses and presented their arguments for and against the petition.

Aside from Cole, the immediate past governor of River State, Mr Nyesom Wike, was present in court for the day’s proceeding.

However, he refused to speak to journalists about the outcome of the day’s proceedings.

Cole had called over 40 witnesses to support his claim that Fubara was not qualified at the time of the election to run for Rivers State governor.