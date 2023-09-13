Tribunal Sacks Four PDP NASS Members In Plateau

The national and state houses of assembly elections petition tribunal sitting in Jos, the Plateau State capital has nullified the elections of four National Assembly members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over lack of structure.

In a unanimous judgment of the three member panel, Justice Mohammed Tukur ruled that the PDP candidates in the state were invalidly nominated due to no party structure in the state.

The lawmakers affected in the judgment so far are Peter Gyendeng representing Barkin-Ladi/Riyom Federal Constituency; Musa Bagos representing Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency; Beni Lar representing Langtang North/Langtang South Federal Constituency and Napoleon Bali, representing Plateau South Senatorial District.

READ ALSO: Tribunal Nullifies PDP’s Win, Orders Rerun In Niger Federal Constituency

Beneficiaries of the tribunal’s ruling are Fom Dalyop and Ajang Alfred Iliya of Labour Party for Barkin-Ladi/Riyom Federal Constituency and Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency; Vincent Bulus Venman of APC for Langtang North/Langtang South Federal Constituency and Simon Lalong for Plateau South Senatorial Seat.

The PDP in the state has expressed dissatisfaction over the decision of the panel which contradicts an earlier ruling from another panel sitting on the national assembly elections petition tribunal.

However, counsels to the petitioners and respondents disagreed on the PDP’s view on the panel’s ruling on the petitions.