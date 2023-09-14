Award-Winning Production Designer Pat Nebo Dies

Award-winning Nigerian production designer and art director, Mr Pat Nebo, has died.

According to a movie journalist and member of the African Movie Academy Awards jury, Shaibu Husseini, the multiple award winner whose credits span across some of the top Nollywood titles, died on Thursday, September 14 from a protracted illness that had left him bedridden.

Nebo who has also earned credits for set design, curated the production design for movies including Kunle Afolayan’s Figurine and October 1; Izu Ojukwu’s ’76 which won him an African Movie Academy Award in 2017, The Milkmaid which was pushed forward for consideration for an Oscar nomination and many more over a career that spans over 30 years.

He is particularly acclaimed for his ability to create dated sets and retros to near perfection.