Building Collapses In Delta, Govt To Launch Probe

A storey building under construction in Asaba, the Delta State capital, has collapsed

The state government has since sealed the building following the Thursday incident.

According to the Delta State Commissioner for Urban Renewal Michael Anoka who was on the ground to inspect the collapsed structure and the level of damage, no casualties were recorded and no injuries were sustained

READ ALSO: [Flooding] Demolition Awaits Buildings On Natural Drainage – Delta Govt

The building caved in at about 3 p.m. with a loud sound attracting attention from passersby.

For now, an investigation will commence to unravel the cause of the collapse.

This is the latest in building collapse in major Nigerian cities.

Bad workmanship, low-quality materials, and corruption to bypass official oversight are often blamed for Nigerian building disasters.

But no reason has been given for the most recent incident in the country’s South-South region.