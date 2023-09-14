Community Leader Beheaded In Abia

A community leader in Ezieke, Akpuka, Uturu in Abia State, Zachary Nmaduka also known as Power Zack has been gruesomely murdered, with his murderers making away with his head.

Nmaduka’s murder was confirmed in a statement by the Public Relation Office of the Abia State Police Command, ASP Maureen Chinaka on Thursday.

According to the police, the 70-year-old native was violently attacked, shot, and beheaded by unidentified assailants while he was at a drinking joint in Amelechi Akpukpa Community.

The statement added, “Upon receiving this distressing information, a joint team comprising police and army personnel was swiftly dispatched to the scene.

“Tragically, they recovered Mr. Nmaduka’s lifeless body.

“Photographic evidence was captured at the scene, and the deceased’s remains were promptly evacuated and deposited at Marist Mortuary Uturu

“Investigations are currently on going.”