Presidential Poll: We Will Get Justice In Supreme Court, Says PDP BoT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees believes the par party will get justice in the Supreme Court over the February 25 presidential election won by Bola Tinubu, the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a 12-hour marathon judgement on September 6, the Presidential Election Petitions Court dismissed the petitions filed by PDP, the Allied Peoples Movement (APM); the Labour Party (LP) as well as their presidential candidates challenging Tinubu’s victory. The five-man panel led by Justice Haruna Tsammani not only dismissed the consolidated petitions of the PDP, the APM, and the LP, but it also clearly affirmed the victory of Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State, in the presidential poll.

But a week after the ruling, the PDP BoT rejected the verdict, saying it would resist alleged attempts by the APC to foist one-party rule on Nigerians.

In a communique issued after the 75th meeting of the board in Abuja on Thursday, the acting Chairman of the BoT, Senator Adolphus Wabara, expressed confidence that the apex court has the capacity and courage to right the “wrongs” and correct the “errors” contained in the tribunal judgement in the interest of the unity, stability and corporate existence of the country.

“The BoT is confident in the capacity and courage of the Supreme Court to ultimately and decisively right the wrongs and correct the manifest errors contained in the Judgment of the PEPC in the interest of the unity, stability, and corporate existence of our country,” he stated.

“The BoT restates its rejection of the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) in upholding the declaration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the February 25, 2023, Presidential election, in spite of the evidence clearly pointing to the contrary.

“The BoT is also monitoring and studying the outcome of cases in various election courts with regards to their level of adherence and respect to the Rule of Law and evidence before such court.”