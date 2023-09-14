Troops Arrest 12 Suspected Boko Haram Terrorists, Recover N3.1m Cash In Yobe

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai has arrested 12 suspected Boko Haram terrorists in Yobe State in its counterinsurgency operations in the North-East.

Also recovered from the terrorists were 50 jerrycans of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly known as petrol and the Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) known as diesel as well as ₦3.1 million.

The Director Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, who on Thursday, gave a report on the ongoing military operations by the armed forces across the nation.

“Arrest of Suspected Terrorist Logistics Suppliers/Collaborator Between 4 to 8 September 2023, following intelligence reports, troops conducted operations in Jere, MMC, and Biu LGA in Borno State, as well as Gujba LGA Yobe State,” he said.

“During the operations, troops arrested 12 BH/ISWAP terrorists logistics suppliers, and collaborators. Troops recovered four AK-47 rifles, 32 rounds of 7.62mm special, three locally made guns, 10 magazines, three vehicles conveying food items, one mobile phone, 50 jerrycans of PMS and AGO, and the sum of Three Million One Hundred and Eighty-Six Thousand Naira (₦3,186,000.00).”

See the full report given by the defence headquarters below: