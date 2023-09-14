Troops Arrest 12 Suspected Boko Haram Terrorists, Recover N3.1m Cash In Yobe

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai has arrested 12 suspected Boko Haram terrorists in Yobe State in its counterinsurgency operations in the North-East.
Also recovered from the terrorists were 50 jerrycans of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly known as petrol and the Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) known as diesel as well as ₦3.1 million.
The Director Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, who on Thursday, gave a report on the ongoing military operations by the armed forces across the nation.
READ ALSO: PDP BoT Confident Supreme Court Will Correct ‘Errors’ In Tribunal Verdict
“Arrest of Suspected Terrorist Logistics Suppliers/Collaborator Between 4 to 8 September 2023, following intelligence reports, troops conducted operations in Jere, MMC, and Biu LGA in Borno State, as well as Gujba LGA Yobe State,” he said.
“During the operations, troops arrested 12 BH/ISWAP terrorists logistics suppliers, and collaborators. Troops recovered four AK-47 rifles, 32 rounds of 7.62mm special, three locally made guns, 10 magazines, three vehicles conveying food items, one mobile phone, 50 jerrycans of PMS and AGO, and the sum of Three Million One Hundred and Eighty-Six Thousand Naira (₦3,186,000.00).”
See the full report given by the defence headquarters below:
REPORT ON ONGOING MILITARY OPERATIONS BY THE ARMED FORCES OF NIGERIA AS AT 14 SEPTEMBER 2023
JOINT TASK FORCE OPERATION HADIN KAI (NORTH EAST)
- Troops of Operation HADIN KAI arrested suspected terrorists’ collaborators in Jere, MMC and Biu in Borno State, as well as Gujba LGAs in Yobe State. Troops also ambushed and raided suspected terrorists’ hideouts in Konduga and Gwoza LGAs of Borno States. Troops offensive resulted in elimination of terrorists and recovery of arms and ammunitions.
- Details as follows:
- Arrest of Suspected Terrorist Logistics Suppliers/Collaborator Between 4 to 8 September 2023, following intelligence reports, troops conducted operations in Jere, MMC, and Biu LGA in Borno State, as well as Gujba LGA Yobe State. During the operations, troops arrested 12 BH/ISWAP terrorists logistics suppliers and collaborators. Troops recovered 4 AK47 rifles, 32 rounds of 7.62mm special, 3 locally made guns, 10 magazines, 3 vehicles conveying food items, one mobile phone, 50 jerrycans of PMS and AGO and the sum of Three Million One Hundred and Eighty-Six Thousand Naira (₦3,186,000.00)
- Ambush on Suspected BH/ISWAP Terrorist. On 5 September 2023, troops ambushed BH/ISWAP terrorist at a check point in Konduga LGA of Borno State. Troops made contact with the terrorists. Following a fire fight, troops neutralized 12 terrorists while others fled. Troops recovered 5 AK47 rifles, 2 locally fabricated rifles, 2 dane guns, 30 rounds of 7.62mm special, 5 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 4 motorcycles and 3 cutlasses.
- Attack on troops by Suspected BHT/ISWAP. On 6 September 2023, suspected BH/ISWAP terrorists attacked troops in Askira Uba LGA of Borno State. Following a firefight, troops neutralized 7 terrorists while others fled. Troops recovered 27 rounds of 7.62 mm Special ammo, 20 rounds of 7.62 mm x 54 ammo and 42 empty cases of 7.62 mm x 54 ammo.
- Troops Attack on BH/ISWAP Terrorist Enclaves. on 7 September 2023, troops conducted offensive operation to terrorists’ enclaves in Gwoza LGA of Borno State. Troops made contact with terrorists and neutralized 25 BH/ISWAP terrorists. Troops recovered 8 AK 47 rifle, 27 rounds of 7.62 mm Special ammo, one Beretta pistol, 13 rounds of 9 mm ammo, 2 magazines, one dane gun, 4 mobile phones and 2 motorcycles.
SUMMARY
- Overall, troops of Operation HADIN KAI recovered; 17 AK47 rifles, 3 locally fabricated rifles, 3 locally made guns, one berreta pistol, 3 dane guns, 116 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 5 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 13 rounds of 9mm ammo, 20 rounds of 7.62 mm x 54 ammo and 42 empty cases of 7.62 mm x 54 ammo, 12 magazines, 50 jerrycans of PMS, 3 vehicles, 5 mobile phone, 6 motorcycles, 3 cutlasses and the sum of N3,186,000.00. Troops also neutralized 44 terrorists, arrested 21 and rescued 4 kidnapped hostages.
JOINT TASK FORCE OPERATION SAFE HAVEN (NORTH CENTRAL)
- Troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN raided criminal hideouts in Barkin Ladi and Jos East LGAs of Plateau State. Troops offensive operation led to neutralized and arrest of terrorists, some suspected criminals were arrested in Jos South and Jos East of Plateau State. Troops operations also led to recovery of arms and ammunitions.
- Details are as follows:
- Raid Operation. Between 5 and 6 September 2023, troops in separated operations, raided terrorists hideouts in Barkin Ladi and Jos East LGAs of Plateau State. Troops neutralized 5 terrorists, arrested 7 suspected cattle rustlers and arms dealing syndicate. Troops also recovered 7 AK47 rifles, 6 Dane guns and 2 motorcycles.
- Troops Arrested suspected criminals. On 5 September 2023, following intelligence reports, troops arrested 4 suspected criminals in Jos South LGA of Plateau State. Troops also recovered a motorcycle.
- Troops neutralized terrorist. On 7 September 2023, troops conducted offensive operation and made contact with terrorist combatants in Jos East LGA of Plateau State. Following a firefight, troops neutralized 11 combatants while other fled. Troops recovered 5 AK47 rifles, 2 pistols, 5 locally fabricated rifles, 32 rounds of 7.62mm special, 15 magazines and 2 motorcycles.
SUMMARY
- Overall, troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN neutralized 16 terrorists, arrested 16 and rescued one kidnapped hostage. Troop also recovered 12 AK47 rifles, 2 pistols, 5 locally fabricated rifles, 6 dane guns, 32 rounds of 7.62mm special, 15 magazines and 3 motorcycles.
OPERATION WHIRL STROKE (NORTH CENTRAL)
- Troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE conducted fighting patrol and arrested suspected terrorists in Guma LGA of Benue State.
- Details are as follows:
- Troops Arrested Suspected Terrorists. On 6 September 2023, troops conducted fighting patrol and arrested suspected terrorists in Guma LGA of Benue State. Troops recovered 7 AK47 rifles, 4 pistols, 10 rounds of 7.62mm special and 3 empty magazines. Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects belong to a syndicate that have been terrorizing the environment.
SUMMARY
- Overall, troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE neutralized 15 terrorists, arrested 6 terrorists and rescued one kidnapped hostage. Troops also recovered 7 AK47 rifles, 4 pistols, 10 rounds of 7.62mm special and 3 empty magazines.
JOINT TASK FORCE OPERATION HADARIN DAJI (NORTH WEST)
- The troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI rescued kidnapped hostages in Bukuyyum and Faskari LGAs of Zamfara and Katsina States respectively. Troops also arrested terrorists’ collaborators in Matazu and Jibia LGAs of Katsina State.
- Details are as follows;
- Rescue of Kidnapped Victims.
(1) On 5 September 2023, troops responded to information of terrorist’s abduction of locals in Bukuyyum LGA of Zamfara State. Troops mobilized to the general area and made contact with the terrorists. Following a firefight, troops neutralized 6 terrorists while others fled abandoning their victims. Troops rescued 4 kidnapped victims and reunited them with their families.
(2) On 8 September 2023, troops while on offensive patrol intercepted and rescued 3 civilian abductees in Faskari LGA of Katsina State. Troops also neutralized 7 terrorists. Preliminary investigation revealed that the victims escaped from terrorists captivity in Ungwa Doka of the same state.
- Arrest of Suspected Terrorists Informant/Gunrunner. Between 6 and 8 September 2023, following intelligence reports, troops arrested 2 suspected gunrunner and terrorists’ informant in Matazu and Jibia LGA of Katsina State.
- Air Interdiction. The air component of Operation HADARIN DAJI conducted interdiction and degrade terrorists’ groups, logistics bases and denied them freedom of action.
SUMMARY
- Overall, troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI neutralized 18 terrorists, arrested 5 terrorists and rescued 10 kidnapped hostages.
OP WHIRL PUNCH (NORTH WEST)
- Troops of Operation WHIRL PUNCH neutralized and rescue kidnapped hostages at Igabi and Chikun LGAs of Kaduna State. Troops offensive actions resulted in the arrest of suspected terrorists collaborators in Mokwa LGA of Niger State.
- Details as follows:
- Troops neutralized Terrorist. On 6 September 2023, troops on confidence building patrol made contact with terrorists in Igabi LGA of Kaduna State. Following a fire fight, troops neutralized 7 terrorist while others fled. Troops recovered 3 AK47 rifles and 10 rounds of 7.62mm special.
- Troops Rescued Hostages. On 7 September 2023, troops while on routine patrol intercepted terrorists in Chikun LGA of Kaduna State. Following a fire fight, troops neutralized 5 terrorists while other fled abandoning their victims. Troops rescued 7 kidnapped hostages. Troops also recovered one vehicle and 2 motorcycles.
- Arrest of Suspected Terrorists Collaborator. On 7 September 2023, troops at check point intercepted a driver conveying 399 IED detonator primers in Mokwa LGA of Niger State. The driver was transiting from Ibadan Oyo State to deliver items at Lagos Garage Mando Park in Kaduna State. Following the discovery, the sender was also arrested.
- Air Interdiction. The air component of Operation WHIRL PUNCH conducted air recce and air interdiction over Gidan Hassan and Amfu Hills denying the terrorists freedom of action.
SUMMARY
- Overall, troops of Operation WHIRL PUNCH eliminated 17 terrorists, arrested 3 suspected terrorists and rescued 7 kidnapped hostages. Troops also recovered 34 assorted weapons, 399 IED detonator primers, one vehicle and 2 motorcycles.
JOINT TASK FORCE OPERATION DELTA SAFE (SOUTH SOUTH)
- Troops of Operation DELTA SAFE maintained momentum against the activities of crude oil theft. Troops destroyed several illegal refining sites and recovered stolen products. Troops also raided criminal hideout in Tai LGA of Rivers State.
- Details as follows:
- Troops Destroy Illegal Refining Sites. Troops discovered and destroyed 21 dugout pits, 56 boats, 138 storage tanks, 14 vehicles, 235 cooking ovens, 6 pumping machine, 2 mobile phones, 89 illegal refining sites and the sum of N13,950. Troops also recovered about 1,205,950 litres of stolen crude oil, 452,910 litres of illegally refined AGO, 22,650 litres of PMS and 3000 litres of DPK. Troops apprehended 45 oil theft.
- Cordon and Search Op. On 7 September 2023, troops conducted cordon and search operation on suspected criminal hideout in Tai LGA of Rivers State. Troops arrested 14 suspects and recovered 14 assorted weapons.
- Air Interdiction. On 4 September 2023, air component of Operation DELTA SAFE conducted air interdiction over Bille and Ijawkiri, respectively. Active illegal Illegal Refining Sites were sighted and subsequently acquired. The location was attacked with rockets and cannons destroying equipment and reservoirs.
SUMMARY
- Overall, troops of Operation DELTA SAFE destroyed 21 dugout pits, 56 boats, 138 storage tanks, 14 vehicles, 235 cooking ovens, 6 pumping machine, 2 mobile phones, 89 illegal refining sites and the sum of N13,950. Troops also recovered about 1,205,950 litres of stolen crude oil, 452,910 litres of illegally refined AGO, 22,650 litres of PMS and 3000 litres of DPK, one tricycle and 15 assorted weapons. Troops also arrested 59 suspected oil thefts and other criminal elements.
JOINT TASK FORCE OPERATION UDO KA (SOUTH EAST)
- Troops of operation UDO KA offensive operations led to arrest of suspected criminals in Aba North and Owerri North of Abia and Imo States respectively.
- Arrest of Suspected Criminals. Between 4 and 6 September 2023, in a separate operation, following intelligence reports, troops arrested 6 suspected criminals in Aba North and Owerri North of Abia and Imo States respectively. Preliminary investigation revealed that 2 of the suspects were impersonating as NCS and NIS personnel.
SUMMARY
- In the conduct of operations, troops of Operation UDO KA neutralized 17 terrorists, arrested 11 suspected criminals and rescued 2 kidnapped hostages. Troops also recovered 10 AK47 rifles, 5 dane guns, 7 pump action guns, 4 magazines and 34 cartridges. All recovered items, arrested suspects and rescued hostages were handed over to the relevant authority for further action.
EDWARD BUBA
Major General
Director Defence Media Operations