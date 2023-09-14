WFP Commits $2.5bn To Fight Hunger In Nigeria

With over 133 million people in Nigeria affected by multidimensional poverty, the World Food Programme (WFP) says it is committing to spend $2.5 billion to fight hunger in Nigeria in the next five years.

This was made known by the Country Director of the WFP, David Stevesson when he led a team of the United Nations agency to visit the minister of humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu in her office

Stevesson said that 2.1million Nigerians have already been captured as beneficiaries of the program, a figure that will be expanded, with the help of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

Edu commended the WFP Country Director for the visit and financial support.

She said the ‘zero hunger” is one of the projects her ministry has initiated as part of poverty and humanitarian response efforts.