President Bola Tinubu on Friday nominated Olayemi Michael Cardoso as the substantive Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

“President Bola Tinubu has approved the nomination of Dr. Olayemi Michael Cardoso to serve as the new Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), for a term of five (5) years at the first instance, pending his confirmation by the Nigerian Senate,” presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale said.

Tinubu also nominated persons to serve as deputy governors of the apex bank in “conformity with Section 8 (1) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, 2007, which vests in the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the authority to appoint the Governor and Four (4) Deputy Governors for the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), subject to confirmation by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

Cardoso will replace the Acting Governor of the CBN Folashodun Shonubu if confirmed by the Senate.

10 Quick Facts About CBN Governor-Nominee Cardoso

But how much do you know about Cardoso? Well, here are some quick facts about him that would interest you: