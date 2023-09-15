CDS Restates Military’s Commitment To Protecting Democratic Principles

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, has reaffirmed the Nigerian military’s dedication to democratic values, even in the face of recent coups in parts of Africa.

Gen. Musa made the assertion on Thursday during the opening of the first-ever Chief of Defence Staff’s Joint Task Force Commanders Conference at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja.

The defence chief, in his opening speech, emphasised that the Nigerian Armed Forces are always ready to respond when needed, highlighting the importance of the conference.

According to him, it is a chance to revamp the military’s efforts against terrorism, improve relations with communities, and encourage the sharing of intelligence among the Armed Forces.

He also took a moment to express gratitude to the brave men and women serving in various theatre commands, assuring them that the injured would receive proper treatment and the families of those who lost their lives would be looked after.