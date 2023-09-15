Fire Guts TCN Transmission Substation In Kebbi

There was a fire incident at the Transmission Company of Nigeria transmission substation in Birnin-Kebbi, Kebbi State, on Thursday night.

The 330 kilovolt (kV) facility was reportedly engulfed in the inferno.

Kaduna Electric, in a statement Friday by its Head, Corporate Communication, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, notified customers that the power outage in parts of Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara states was a result of the incident.

According to the distribution company, the fire gutted some critical power supply infrastructure at the Transmission Works Centre in Birnin Kebbi.

“Our counterparts from TCN are assessing the extent of damage with a view to commence necessary repair works. We deeply sympathize with the management and staff of TCN over the unfortunate development,” the firm said.

“We regret all inconveniences which the unintended service disruption has caused our customers.”

The incident comes barely 24 hours after a national electricity grid collapse resulting from a fire outbreak.

The spokesperson for the Kebbi State Police Command, Nafiu Abubakar, also confirmed the incident to Channels Television, saying further details could not be provided.

See the statement below:

See photos from the scene of the incident below: