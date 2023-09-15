Ondo Deputy Gov Denies Purported Resignation

The Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, has denied reports of his resignation.

Aiyedatiwa declared on Friday that he had no intention of resigning from his post and that he did not sign or author any letter purporting him to do so.

He stated that he and the Governor took an oath on February 24, 2021, the day they were both sworn in, promising to “protect the Federal Republic of Nigeria’s constitution on a four-year mandate that terminates on February 23, 2025”.

“I remain loyal to my Principal and stand by the oath taken with the Bible to run the full cycle of the four-year tenure with Mr. Governor,” Aiyedatiwa said.

He pleaded with Ondo State residents, the State Assembly, and the public to disregard similar messages going forward.