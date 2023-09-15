Russian General With Wagner Ties Reappears In Algeria

A leading Russian general has resurfaced in Algeria after disappearing from public view following the Wagner mercenary group’s attempted mutiny in June.

Nicknamed “General Armageddon”, Sergei Surovikin was removed from his post as commander of Russia’s aerospace force in August, two months after the mercenary group sought to topple Russia’s military command.

The general — one of the leading commanders of Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine — was a mediator between the Russian army on the one hand, and Wagner and its leader Yevgeny Prigozhin on the other.

Surovikin appeared in images published by the Facebook page of the grand mosque of the Algerian coastal city of Oran that were picked up by Russian media on Friday.

In them, he can be seen next to Russian officers in military uniform, as well as the imam of the mosque, Abu Abdallah Zebar.

“A high-ranking Russian delegation visited the Abdelhamid Ben Badis Mosque and was received by the director of religious affairs and the imam of the grand mosque,” the caption on the images read.

The purpose of the visit was not stated and Moscow has not issued any official statements on the matter.

Speculation had abounded over Surovikin’s whereabouts after he disappeared from public life in the aftermath of Wagner’s abortive rebellion in June.

During the 24-hour Wagner mutiny, Surovikin issued a video appeal, saying: “We are one blood. We are fighters. I urge you to stop.

“Before it’s too late, you have to obey the will and orders of the elected president of Russia,” he added at the time.

AFP