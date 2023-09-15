Kano Gov Sacks Commissioner After Death Threats To Tribunal Judges

Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has sacked the Commissioner for Lands, Adamu Aliyu, over what can be described as unguarded comments.

Aliyu had threatened tribunal judges in the state, asking them to choose between money or their lives over claims that the judges had been bribed.

But in a statement on Friday, the Commissioner for Information, Baba Dantiye, told journalists at the Kano State Government House that Governor Yusuf respects and takes the judiciary in high esteem and would not condone any disrespect to them.

Aside from the commissioner, the governor sacked his Special Advisor on Youth and Sports, Aliyu Yusuf.

The sack comes a day after Aliyu promised to unleash mayhem on residents of the state, one worse than what residents of neighbouring Kaduna and Zamfara are going through.

Addressing New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) members on Thursday, he said, “Any judge that allows himself to be used and collect bribes and pass judgment that is not right, we want to tell him he must choose between his life and the bribe money he collected.”

“You have seen the conflict (banditry) in Zamfara, Kaduna, and Katsina,” he warned. “I swear because of this governorship seat, everyone will die. The conflict that will start in Kano will be deadlier than the ones in those states and Borno.”

The statement has sent shockwaves through the state’s political landscape, raising serious concerns about the impartiality and safety of the judges overseeing the election dispute.