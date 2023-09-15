Troops Rescue 17 Kidnap Victims In Zamfara

Troops of the Joint Task Force Northwest Operation HADARIN DAJI have foiled kidnapping attempts, rescuing 17 kidnapped victims, and recovered large numbers of rustled cattle in the ongoing operation in Zamfara State.

The Force Information Officer, Operation HADARIN DAJI, in a statement by Captain Yahaya Ibrahim, made available to Channels Television on Friday, said the feat was a continuation of the troops’ successes with intensified fighting and offensive patrols in its areas of responsibility.

On September 14, the troops rescued two victims and recovered a commercial vehicle carrying foodstuff along Corner Jollof in the Shinkafi LGA.

Similarly, ground troops deployed at Forward Operating Base (FOB) Danjigba while on a routine patrol intercepted and rescued three kidnapped victims.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the victims were abducted from their farmlands and held captive at Dangajeru forest where they successfully escaped due to the intensified clearance operation by troops within the area.

In another development, on September 13, troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI intercepted and rescued eight kidnapped victims at Baggega, while four male victims were rescued unhurt at Bunkasau village in the Bukkuyum LGA September 11.

