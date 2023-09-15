Troops Rescue 17 Kidnap Victims In Zamfara

Troops of the Joint Task Force Northwest Operation HADARIN DAJI have foiled kidnapping attempts, rescuing 17 kidnapped victims, and recovered large numbers of rustled cattle in the ongoing operation in Zamfara State.
The Force Information Officer, Operation HADARIN DAJI, in a statement by Captain Yahaya Ibrahim, made available to Channels Television on Friday, said the feat was a continuation of the troops’ successes with intensified fighting and offensive patrols in its areas of responsibility.
On September 14, the troops rescued two victims and recovered a commercial vehicle carrying foodstuff along Corner Jollof in the Shinkafi LGA.
READ ALSO: Kyari Denies NNPCL Relocation Claims, Illegal Acquisition Of OVH Energy
Similarly, ground troops deployed at Forward Operating Base (FOB) Danjigba while on a routine patrol intercepted and rescued three kidnapped victims.
A preliminary investigation revealed that the victims were abducted from their farmlands and held captive at Dangajeru forest where they successfully escaped due to the intensified clearance operation by troops within the area.
In another development, on September 13, troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI intercepted and rescued eight kidnapped victims at Baggega, while four male victims were rescued unhurt at Bunkasau village in the Bukkuyum LGA September 11.
See the full statement below:
OPERATION HADARIN DAJI: AGAIN TROOPS RESCUED 17 KIDNAPPED VICTIMS, RECOVERED CATTLE AND EQUIPMENT IN ZAMFARA STATE
Troops of the Joint Task Force Northwest Operation HADARIN DAJI have continued to record more successes with intensified fighting and offensive patrols in its Areas of Responsibilities. Foiled kidnapping attempts, rescued 17 kidnapped victims and recovered large numbers of rustled cattle in the ongoing operation in Zamfara state.
These were achieved recently, on 14 September 2023, the Joint troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI (OPHD) in Zamfara state while acting on a distress call thwarted kidnap attempt, rescued 2 victims and the commercial vehicle carrying food stuff along corner Jollof in Shinkafi LGA of Zamfara state.
Similarly, ground troops deployed at Forward Operating Base (FOB) Danjigba while on a routine patrol intercepted and rescued 3 kidnapped victims. A preliminary investigation revealed that the victims were abducted from their farmlands and held captive at Dangajeru forest where they successfully escaped due to the intensified clearance operation by troops within the area.
In another development, on 13 September 2023, troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI in Zamfara state intercepted and rescued 8 kidnapped victims at Baggega. Preliminary investigation revealed that the victims had been in captivity for 8 weeks and were able to escape from Gando forest due to the recent offensive operation and constant fighting patrol along the fringes of the forest.
Similarly, on 12 September 2023, acting on Intelligence reports on movement of large numbers of rustled animals by Bandits around Tsamiyar Gezozi in Anka LGA of Zamfara state. Troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI (OPHD) deployed at Anka swung into action to the crossing route and engaged the bandits with superior fire which forced the Bandits to flee and abandoned over 130 rustled animals. The recovered animals were handed over to the appropriate authority on recovered rustled animals to deliver to the rightful owners.
Relatedly, on 11 September 2023, following a distress call on kidnapping of persons by armed bandits at Bunkasau village in Bukkuyum LGA of Zamfara state. Troops swiftly mobilized to the village with fire power superiority forced the bandits to abandon the victims and fled in disarray. Consequently, 4 male victims were rescued unhurt.
All rescued kidnapped victims were successfully reunited with their families while the recovered cattle were handed over to the Zamfara state committee on recovered cattle to enable handle them to the rightful owners.
It is worthy to note that within the week covering from 11 – 15 September 2023, a total of 2 foiled kidnapping attempts, 17 rescued victims and 130 cattle were recovered by the troops of OPHD in Zamfara state.
The Commander Operation HADARIN DAJI (OPHD) and the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Godwin Mutkut has commended the troops for the relentless efforts and commitments in rescuing the victims. He charged the troops not to rest on their oars and to be on the offensive in order to continuously deny the criminals freedom of action.
General Mutkut assured the people of the troops continuous intensity and patrols in its Areas of Responsibility. He further called on the people to continuously providing timely information to the troops.
YAHAYA IBRAHIM
Captain
For Force Information Officer Operation HADARIN DAJI