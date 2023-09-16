Bandits Kill Two, Kidnap Three Others In Fresh Kaduna Attack

No fewer than two people have been killed and four others kidnapped by bandits in a fresh attack at Dogon Noma-Unguwan Gamu Community in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Several residents of the community were said to have sustained injuries from gunshots during the attack.

The police in the state are yet to confirm the attack, but a community leader at Kufana, Musa Yaro told Channels Television that the incident happened in the early hours of Friday when the bandits invaded the community and started shooting sporadically, during which they shot two people to death and took three others away.

READ ALSO: Troops Arrest 12 Suspected Boko Haram Terrorists, Recover N3.1m Cash In Yobe

According to the source, the names of those killed are Bala Laya and Gimbiya Coaster while the kidnapped victims are Set Alkali, Saviour Christopher and Sico Nicholas.

For several years, Kajuru Local Government Area has been in the news for the wrong reasons due to frequent attacks by bandits.

One of such deadly attacks was on March 11, 2019, where

52 people were killed and over 200 houses burnt down, while hundreds of people were sacked from their homes by the attackers.

‘We’ve Shut Over 200 Churches, Lost 23 Pastors In Four Years’ – CAN

The latest attack is coming just a few days after the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) said that over 200 churches were shut down and 23 pastors killed as a result of frequent attacks by bandits in some parts of Kaduna State within the past four years.

The Chairman of the CAN in Kaduna State, Reverend Joseph Hayab, disclosed the figures during a confidence-building meeting with Christian leaders from the 23 Local Government Areas and the state Commissioner of Police, Musa Garba.

“Let me say this to you Commissioner that over 200 churches in Kaduna have been shut down. The Baptist have over 115 churches shut down from Birni Gwari to Chukun and Kajuru, the churches are no longer there.

“When you go to many churches now you will see many pastors who come from churches that have been shut down because they cannot continue, that is the kind of situation we are facing.

“ECWA can tell you hundreds of their churches, Assemblies of God, the Catholic Church and many other churches. So, we are forced to shut down because of insecurity in Kaduna State, the Kaduna CAN Chairman said.