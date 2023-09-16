Police Kill 10 Bandits, Rescue 39 Victims In Bauchi

Channels Television reports that the kidnappers demanded N50 million each as ransom before the rescue operation on Friday.

By Hajara Aliyu
Updated September 16, 2023
The police in Bauchi State have killed 10 bandits in Yankari Forest and rescued 39 victims from the kidnappers’ enclave, following a successful joint security operation referred to as Operation Sharan Daji.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Bauchi State Command, Ahmed Wakili, disclosed this in a statement Saturday.

Wakili said a preliminary investigation revealed that about 24 kidnappers invaded the Gaji community on Thursday.

The assailants reportedly targeted some businessmen returning from the Mararaban Liman Katagum Market and whisked them away to a place known as the Red Mountain in Yankari Forest.

