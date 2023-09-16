Mohbad: IGP Directs Lagos CP To Conduct Thorough Probe

The acting Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has authorised a “thorough” investigation of the death of singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this Saturday on X, formerly Twitter, alongside a photo of the IGP and the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Idowu Owohunwa.

Adejobi captioned the post: “IGP and CP Lagos deliberating on the death of Mohbad at the Police Airwing, Muritala Mohammed Airport, Ikeja Lagos on Saturday.”

He added that the IGP “immediately directed CP Lagos to deploy the command’s resources to carry out thorough investigation on the matter. The IGP promised the CP of adequate support on the case”.

The directive comes two days after the police gave an assurance of their commitment to a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances behind the 27-year-old’s death on Tuesday evening.

The Afrobeats singer, popular for his hit ‘KPK (Ko Por Ke)’, was signed to Marlian Records until his exit in 2022 to start his own record label, Imolenization.

Police May Exhume Remains

The Lagos State Police Command says it has commenced a full investigation, indicating the possibility of exhuming the singer’s remains.

According to a statement Saturday by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the probe follows “growing public concerns” and a preliminary police review of the general circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s demise.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Idowu Owohunwa, has directed the commencement of full-scale criminal investigation into the case,” the command said.

The objective of the investigation, it said, is to establish facts, “clearing all doubts and ensuring that justice is manifestly served through a meticulous process that will deploy all requisite protocols (which may include exhumation), as well as technical and scientific tools that are vital to the detailed investigation of homicide allegations of this nature.”

