I Did Not Meet Tinubu At Alake’s Birthday – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has denied meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the 80th birthday reception of the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, on Thursday.

Ex-President Obasanjo, in a statement Saturday by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, cited a TikTok video falsely claiming that Tinubu and Obasanjo met on Thursday.

“The former president condemned the fake post, which also lifted a banter conversation that took place between the two, when he played host to the former Lagos State governor last year before the country’s general elections this year,” the statement reads.

According to Akinyemi, Obasanjo says the architect of the “fake, disjointed and sicken(ing) post” should turn elsewhere to find whatever it is they are looking for.

See the full statement below: