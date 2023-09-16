Lagos Police Command May Exhume Mohbad’s Remains As Probe ‘Commences’

The Lagos State Police Command says it has commenced a full investigation into the death of singer Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad, indicating the possibility of exhuming the singer’s remains.

The 27-year-old’s death on Tuesday evening sparked public outcry for the authorities to unravel what many have described as suspicious circumstances.

According to a statement Saturday by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the probe follows “growing public concerns” and a preliminary police review of the general circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s demise.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Idowu Owohunwa, has directed the commencement of full-scale criminal investigation into the case,” the command said.

The objective of the investigation, it said, is to establish facts, “clearing all doubts and ensuring that justice is manifestly served through a meticulous process that will deploy all requisite protocols (which may include exhumation), as well as technical and scientific tools that are vital to the detailed investigation of homicide allegations of this nature.”

The police boss reportedly constituted a Special Investigation Team within the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to coordinate the investigation.

The team, which reportedly comprises seasoned homicide detectives, is tasked with aggregating all allegations, suspicions and insinuations from various sources on the death of the singer and undertaking a professional, diligent and timely investigation.

“In aid of this initiative, the Lagos State Government has pledged its total support to the Special Investigation Team in all ways required to guarantee a diligent investigative exercise,” the police noted.

“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu gave this assurance while consulting with the State Commissioner of Police earlier today on how best to ensure that the case is expeditiously investigated and justice delivered promptly.”

The command also appealed to the late singer’s family, friends, business associates or anyone with useful information that could aid the investigation to provide facts to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department on 08036885727 and to optimally support the Police in the drive for a conclusive investigation of the case.

“The Lagos State Police Command assures that progress of the investigation will, as much as legally and professionally permissible, be shared with the general public accordingly,” it added.