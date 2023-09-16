PHOTOS: Sweden Throws Royal Bash For King’s Golden Jubilee

Sweden’s celebrations to mark King Carl XVI Gustaf’s 50 years on the throne culminated Saturday after a weekend of pomp and circumstance that included galas, street parties and a procession through Stockholm.

The 77-year-old king was the world’s youngest monarch when he was crowned aged 27 in 1973 after the death of his grandfather Gustaf VI Adolf.

The two days of festivities were attended by foreign royals and dignitaries, with hundreds of thousands of people lining the capital’s streets to catch a glimpse of the king and Queen Silvia in a cortege on Saturday.

The king oversaw the changing of the guard at the palace Friday, and hosted business and religious leaders and other Scandinavian royals at a gala banquet there later.

“It’s an intense week,” palace spokeswoman Margareta Thorgren told AFP, saying preparations had been underway for years.

