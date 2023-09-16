Remi Tinubu Arrives New York Ahead Of 78th UNGA

The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has arrived New York ahead of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 78).

She was received on arrival by Prof. Tijjani Bande, Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations.

Senator Tinubu will be speaking at the Nigeria Economic Trade Summit, Africa First Ladies Peace Mission side meeting on Gender Actions for Peace, DUSUSU Foundation among other high level meetings where she would be participating.

On her way to New York, the First Lady made a brief stopover at the Madeira International Airport in Portugal where she met with the Nigerian Ambassador to Portugal, Alex Kefas.

President Bola Tinubu will also attend the 78th UNGA where he is expected to hold bilateral talks as well as some business meetings with the US President, Joe Biden at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The President, who will depart Abuja to attend the UNGA in New Yew on Sunday will also hold talks with his Brazilian counterpart, Lula Silva among other world leaders.

This was disclosed on Friday by the Special Adviser to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, while briefing journalists at the Presidential Villa Abuja ahead of the president’s departure to New York.

Ngelale explained that that President Tinubu will meet with major Chief Executives and leaders of multinational firms cutting across multiple sectors of the economy including the President of Microsoft company worldwide, Brad Smith to deepen digital transformation in the country.