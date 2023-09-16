Sokoto Gov. Swears In 23 LG Administrators, Tasks Them On Security, People’s Welfare

The Sokoto State governor, Ahmad Aliyu, has sworn in the twenty three newly-appointed sole administrators to be in charge of the 23 Local Government Areas of the state.

The governor charged the sole administrators to be committed to their people and prioritise the security and peace of their local government by cooperating with security agencies in finding a lasting solution to the challenges of insecurity in some of the communities through regular security meetings.

Governor Aliyu also advised the appointees to respect the laid down procedures and rules guiding the local government administration and shun all forms of indiscipline and disrespect to civil service operational guidelines.

He charged them to also ensure they prioritise the welfare of their people in the general development and progress of their local government by carrying out people oriented projects and policies.

The governor also called on the sole administrators to make hard work, dedication to duty and commitment to the plight of their people hallmark of their period of service so as to impact positively on the lives of the rural communities.