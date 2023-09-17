Again, FG Invites NLC Over Union’s Indefinite Strike Plan

The Federal Government has invited the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) over the union’s plan to go on indefinite strike.

While the NLC is planning a nationwide shutdown owing to the removal of fuel subsidy and the hardship in the country, Labour and Employment Minister Simon Lalong has invited them for discussions.

“The Minister of Labour and Employment Simon Bako Lalong has again invited the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC for another meeting over its planned indefinite strike,” the ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations Olajide Oshundun said in a Sunday statement.

“The Minister who directed the Department of Trade Unions Services and Industrial Relations to convene a meeting with the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) for Monday 18th September 2023 said it was important that the Unions sit with Government to resolve all pending matters to avert further disruption to the economy.”

He quoted the minister as reiterating President Bola Tinubu’s government’s commitment to “always engage the organised labour and respond to its concerns after due consultation and negotiations.

This is “in order to guarantee industrial harmony which is critical to the attainment of the Renewed Hope Agenda”.

Before now, the Minister had invited the NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) for talks to avert the two-day strike held between the 5th and 6th of September.

However, “only the TUC showed up for the meeting,” the statement added.