Anambra Driver Knocks Down Policeman

A shuttle bus driver has knocked down a policeman, Anthony Ogbodo in Anambra State.

Though it is unclear the circumstances surrounding the death of the officer, it was gathered that the incident happened on Saturday.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed this in a statement on Sunday.

Ikenga, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said Ogbodo, a Superintendent of Police, was “killed in a tragic vehicular accident involving his motorcycle and a shuttle bus on Saturday, 16th September, 2023.”

“The driver of the shuttle bus who knocked down the officer had conveyed him to the hospital at Enugwu Ukwu before he gave up the ghost.”

He said the driver has been arrested and taken into custody while the fatal accident is being investigated.

The police spokesman also debunked insinuations on social media attributing the death of the officer to different causes.

He added that the Anambra State Police Command is mourning the officer’s death, commiserating with the deceased’s family and loved ones on his tragic demise.

According to Ikenga, the Commissioner of Police, Aderemi Adeoye has assured that justice will be speedily dispensed in the case.