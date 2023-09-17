Congolese Govt Denies Coup Attempt Against Long-Time Leader Nguesso

The Congolese Government has denied reports about a coup attempt against President Denis Nguesso who has been in power for 38 years.

This is according to Congo’s Minister of Information Thierry Moungalla who tweeted on his X handle.

READ ALSO: Suspected Islamists Kill 23 In DR Congo Attack

URGENT – Des informations fantaisistes évoquent des événements graves qui seraient en cours à #Brazzaville. Le Gouvernement dément ces fake news. Nous rassurons l’opinion sur le calme qui règne et invitons les populations à vaquer sereinement à leurs activités. #ComGouvCg — Thierry Moungalla (@ThMoungalla) September 17, 2023 Advertisement

“URGENT – Fanciful information suggests serious events that are underway at #Brazzaville,” he wrote on the social media platform with the statement also posted on the government’s website.

“The Government denies this fake news. We reassure public opinion about the calm that reigns and invite people to calmly go about their activities.”

Nguesso, 78, has spent 38 years at the helm of the country in central Africa. He was president from 1979 to 1992, then returned in 1997 after a civil war, and has remained in power ever since.

There has been a wave of coups across Africa with the most recent one in Gabon where the military seized power in the Central African nation.