Congolese Govt Denies Coup Attempt Against Long-Time Leader Nguesso

"The Government denies this fake news. We reassure public opinion about the calm that reigns and invite people to calmly go about their activities."

By Emmanuel Egobiambu
Updated September 17, 2023
President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou-Nguesso, poses during a photo session at the Palais Brongniart for the New Global Financial Pact Summit in Paris on June 23, 2023. (Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP)

 

The Congolese Government has denied reports about a coup attempt against President Denis Nguesso who has been in power for 38 years. 

This is according to Congo’s Minister of Information Thierry Moungalla who tweeted on his X handle.

“URGENT – Fanciful information suggests serious events that are underway at #Brazzaville,” he wrote on the social media platform with the statement also posted on the government’s website. 

“The Government denies this fake news. We reassure public opinion about the calm that reigns and invite people to calmly go about their activities.”

Nguesso, 78, has spent 38 years at the helm of the country in central Africa. He was president from 1979 to 1992, then returned in 1997 after a civil war, and has remained in power ever since.

There has been a wave of coups across Africa with the most recent one in Gabon where the military seized power in the Central African nation.

